Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the officials to complete land acquisition for Goravelli, Gandipally and Totapally reservoirs at the earliest.

Presiding over a review meeting held here on Tuesday along with three project engineers and tahasildars of Bejjanki, Koheda and Husnabad, Mr. Harish Rao inquired about the land acquisition at different projects and the focus needed for that to acquire land in the stipulated time.

“As the capacity of Goravelli reservoir was increased, we need to acquire additional 3,600 acres, out of which we have already acquired 1,800 acres. Any delay will not be accepted and if any problems are there, bring them to the notice of Collector or Joint Collector,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that notification for Totapally canal should be issued immediately. Collector P. Venkataram Reddy, RDO Muthyam Reddy and others were present.

Complete railway

line by 2018

Mr. Rao has also directed the officials to see to it that the railway line is extended up to Siddipet from Manoharabad by March 2018. He said extension of railway line by the time Godavari water reaches Siddipet will herald development.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao, Deputy Chief Engineer, Railways, said that tenders have already been called and that work would commence next month, and the railway line would be extended to Gajwel by 2018, and Siddipet by 2019. Mr. Rao promised to extend required assistance and asked the officials to complete land acquisition at the earliest.