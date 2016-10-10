Putting an end to the controversy over Hanamkonda and Warangal districts, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked people not to worry as it would help faster development of Warangal.

The urban area of the district headquarters will be Warangal Urban and the rest would be Warangal Rural district. The headquarters of both districts would be located in Hanamkonda, he said.

He wanted the people to grow up and think broadly. The identity and culture of any village or mandal would not be affected, he opined. The merger or alienation would not disturb the culture as all villages and mandals remain in Telangana.

Only two mandals – Maddur and Cheriyal of Warangal district would be included in Siddipet district while 12 mandals from Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam added to new districts being carved out from existing Warangal district.

The Warangal Urban was allocated Rs. 300 crore for development. The State Government desires to spend Rs. 1,000 crore for development of Warangal headquarters.

The Chief Minister said tht he had asked the elected representatives to sit and decide their priorities so that the Government would approve the same after examination.

The giant textile park that was promised would be coming up in Sangem mandal where 1,200 acres was acquired. Another 800 acres would be acquired soon to build a textile city which would surpass the Surat facility.