‘Government taking unilateral decisions, much against the wishes of people’

The bandh call given by the Opposition parties opposing Hanamkonda district evoked mixed response from the public.

Shops and establishments were closed for half day while educational institutions declared a holiday. Earlier in the day, the police arrested N. Rajender Reddy and others of the Congress, and M. Dharma Rao of the BJP. Scores of CPI workers led by district secretary T Srinivasa Rao took out a bike rally in the town enforcing bandh. Similar rally was taken out by TDP cadre led by district president G. Satyanarayana Rao.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana and DCC president N. Rajender Reddy lashed out at the State Government. They found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for taking the decision to create Hanamkonda district by dividing the historic Warangal city. They said that the people of Telangana are regretting having voted the TRS to power. People are waiting to teach a lesson to the TRS for taking unilateral decisions, much against the wishes of people, they said.

When people are demanding district status for Jangaon, the government ignored their struggle, but decided to create Hanamkonda district where there was no demand from any quarter, they said.

“The government did not tell people the criteria adopted for creation of new districts. It did not take people or Opposition parties into confidence while take such an important decision,” the Congress leaders pointed out.

They said they would intensify the agitation opposing the move.

Karimnagar Special Correspondent writes: Residents and JAC leaders of Korutla town observed bandh on Tuesday demanding the constitution of Korutla as revenue division in new Jagtial district.

Since the issuance of draft notification for the formation of Jagtial as new district with Metpally as revenue division, people of Korutla mandal raised a banner of revolt demanding the formation of Korutla as revenue division as it is the headquarter for Korutla Assembly segment.

The protesters observed three days of bandh from August 23 to 25, and again observed bandh on Tuesday. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed.

In the meantime, the relay hunger strike opposing the merger of Husnabad and Koheda mandals with the new Siddipet district continued even on Tuesday.

The local residents demand the two mandals remain in Karimnagar district only.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy visited the camp and extended solidarity to the agitation.

Similarly, the residents of Kataram mandal headquarters also raised a banner of revolt demanding formation of Kataram as revenue division in the new Bhupalapalli district. The protesters formed a JAC and decided to launch agitational programmes demanding formation of Kataram mandal as revenue division headquarters with Mahadevpur, Mahamutharam, Malhar Rao and Kataram mandals.