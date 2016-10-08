All irrigation projects, including minor tanks, are filled to the brim

The incessant rains have brought much sought after relief to farmers, who were reeling under acute drought conditions since the last two years. All irrigation projects, including minor tanks, are filled to the brim, while the ground water table has been recharged in Karimnagar district.

During the month of May this year, the ground water table had fallen to below 20 metres following drought. The district authorities were forced to supply water through tankers for several months. Even in Karimnagar town, the residents, especially those residing in apartments, purchased water through tankers to meet their requirements as the borewells had gone dry.

Now, the ground water table has reached 1.99 meters in Karimnagar mandal. In Kalwa Srirampur mandal, the ground water reached a record 0.66 metres, while Kamalapur mandal recorded the same at 0.98 metres. Out of 57 mandals, the water table was below four metres in eight mandals — Jammikunta, Ramagundam, Velgatoor, Malhar Rao, Dharmapuri, Raikal, Sarangapur, and Dharmaram.

The ground water was below five to 10 metres in 24 mandals — Eligaid, Manakondur, Chigurumamidi, Bheemadevarapalli; Shankarpatnam, Saidapur, Veenavanka, Gollapalli, Ibrahimpatnam; Jagtial, Kathalapur, Kodimial, Korutla, Medipalli, Mallapur, Metpally; Pegadapalli, Chandurthi, Gambhiraopeta, Sircilla, Julapalli, Odela, Kamanpur, and Manthani Mutharam.

In spite of heavy rains, the water table was 15.83 meters in Vemulawada mandal, followed by 13.90 metres in Huzurabad mandal, 12.46 metres in Mahadevpur, 12.06 metres in Mallial, 13.40 metres in Mustabad, and 12.94 metres in Konaraopeta mandal. The authorities attributed the poor water recharge in these mandals to fewer construction of water harvesting sources.

The ground water has considerably been recharged in Karimnagar town following the municipal authorities and district administration taking up rain water harvesting in all open places on a large scale.

The Ground Water Department authorities hoped that the ground water would be recharged completely across the district following expected rains in October and November.