‘Honour killing’ at marriage venue

In a case of honour killing, a youth was stabbed to death at LMD Colony here on Thursday evening.

Karimnagar ACP J. Rama Rao said that the deceased Mahankali Anil (22), an RO (reverse osmosis) water plant technician and a native of Vijayapuri Colony, was in love with a girl of the same village, who is now pursuing Intermediate education. Both belonged to Scheduled Caste (SC) community. They had eloped in 2015.

A kidnap case was registered against him then as the girl was a minor and he was jailed. However, after his release, the boy and girl again started meeting regularly. The girl’s parents opposed the marriage with Anil apparently due to his poor financial condition. After the girl attained the age of 18 years, both decided to get married and even approached the police for security.

When the couple was making arrangements for their wedding at Tapala Laxminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam at LMD colony, around 15 persons, relatives of the girl, arrived at the temple and dragged away the girl. Later, they thrashed Anil black and blue, stabbed him to death and also slit his throat, before escaping from the spot. The police registered a case.