In yet another novel initiative, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWRIES) has launched a ‘Green Guru’ (or evergreen teachers) programme where students are encouraged to teach their peers.

These ‘gurus’ were chosen from 51 ‘super students’ who had fared well in the ‘Super students lecture series on MANA TV’ showing excellent communication skills and subject knowledge in the last two years. They would be sent to various hostels facing staff shortage, said secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar on Friday. Launching the programme at Mahendra Hills School, he thanked the government for supporting the programme. Each ‘guru’ would teach a specified subject for week in a month and he/she would receive an honorarium of Rs. 3,500 a month. The money would be deposited in their personal bank accounts for higher education purposes, he said.

The Gurus were trained to use the latest teaching tools by ‘Teach India’, a voluntary body. “I taught mathematics for 10th class students. All the credit goes to E-Plus Club activity,” said B. Srija Rani, a Class 10 student from Gowliddoi School. Chipped in E. Shivani from Nancherla school, Ranga Reddy: “I will definitely pay back to society by helping children from the poor background.”