It was a grand finale for Bathukamma festivities with the participation of hundreds of womenfolk at the sprawling Circus Grounds in the heart of the town on Friday night.

Organised by the Karimnagar district administration as part of Bathukamma celebrations, womenfolk from various parts of the district participated in the celebrations by dancing to traditional Bathukamma songs. Artists from various cultural bodies too presented colourful cultural programmes.

Mayor S Ravinder Singh, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Collector Neetu Prasad, district judge Renuka, Additional JC A Nagendra, Joint Collector Sri Devasena and others participated in the celebrations and greeted people.

Later, the celebrations concluded with colourful fireworks.