Selected government schools will be provided computers which contain digital lessons for classes 6 to 10

Children in government schools, who were accustomed to rote learning, would now be taught via digital classes and audio sessions.

The Telangana government would introduce digital classrooms in 1,500 schools the first phase from November 16 as part of the government’s resolve to improve the quality of education. This would help students achieve their goals through education.

Schools which have LCD projector, computers, and Mana TV network were selected for the digital classroom programme. The selected school would be provided computers which contain digital lessons for classes 6 to 10. Telugu, English, mathematics, science, and social studies would be taught through the same.

The training for teachers to get accustomed to digital classrooms began on Monday, but the quality of training was not up to the mark.

Hi-tech facilities

In Mahabubabad district, a total of 28 public schools, which are to come up soon, would have hi- tech facilities on par with corporate schools, said in-charge District Education Officer S. Srinivasa Chary.

V. Gurunadha Rao, a senior teacher and educationalist, said the move was a way forward. “As far as peoples reaction is concerned, many raised concerns even when we moved from palm leaves to textbooks. Digital classrooms will, no doubt, be more engaging and absorbing. But, care should be taken to give more importance to content quality,” he said.

“The government’s intention is to develop computer skills and scientific knowledge among students, and equip them to compete with others,” Mr. Rao said.

Scientific knowledge

Apart from traditional educational system, digital classrooms and multi-media classes to update scientific knowledge would be given top priority, he added.