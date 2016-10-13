Speakers at a round table conference on the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act found fault with the government employees for not disclosing information sought as per the Act.

The Act mandates that any information sought by people should be provided within 120 days under Section 4 (1) (b). But the officials were failing to provide the same, they alleged.

Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas and general secretary Prakash Holla said the RTI Act was implemented 11 years ago to ensure transparency and accountability in administration and see that the welfare schemes reach the needy. They said that the government has failed to educate people about the importance of using the RTI Act and demanded that it should fill up all the vacant posts in the office of State Information Commissioner for speedy disposal of cases.

RTI Rakshana Vedika district president R. Chandraprabhakar demanded that the government register criminal cases against those who were misusing the Act.