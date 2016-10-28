HYDERABAD: Some 14 lakh students in Telangana are depressed and 2.5 lakh employees working in colleges are going without salary with the government not clearing the fee reimbursement dues, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at a meeting organised by NSUI and Youth Congress at L.B. Nagar here on Thursday as part of the Congress party’s signature campaign on fee reimbursement issue.

Several students and their parents are in depression and the situation would turn worse if State government further delays the payment, he said.

The TPCC chief said that the government owes nearly Rs. 3,600 crore towards fee reimbursement dues to private colleges. Despite giving an assurance in the Assembly, KCR failed to keep his words, he said.

The TPCC chief also alleged that the Government was on the verge of bankruptcy as it has no money to pay for students, farmers or poor patients.

He said the State Cabinet’s directions to Chief Secretary to clear the dues were nothing but a farce to divert attention from Congress party’s ongoing agitation. However, KCR is ensuring regular payments to the contractors of Mission Bhagaritha to get his commission, he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader K. Jana Reddy said the party did not enter into agitation mode earlier as it wanted to given an opportunity to the new government to settle down.

However, he said that the Congress party was not willing to trust the TRS government as it was implementing anti-student policies.

Several students also addressed the meetings explaining the difficulties being faced by them due to non-clearances of fee reimbursement dues by the State government.

AICC secretary R.C. Kuntia, SC Department chairman Koppula Raju, senior leaders Shabbir Ali, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Vamshichand Reddy, P. Sabitha Indira Reddy were present.