Though bulk of over 5,200 objections filed so far on reorganisation of districts are apparently for alternative new districts than those notified, government sources rule out considering such objections.

The objections and suggestions were invited from people only with regard to the notified districts in line with the Telangana Districts Formation Act, 1974 and Telangana District Formation Rules, 2016. For instance, suggestions for inclusion or modification of some villages, mandals or divisions within a notified district can be considered on the basis of their merit. But if the objections pertain to create new districts like Gadwal, Jangaon or Mancherial, they could not be considered at this stage as they were not in the notification, official sources said.

“It is feasible to combine or drop some districts but new districts not included in the notification can’t be created in this phase,” they added. The government, however, is confident that the notified new districts will be functional from Dasara with skeletal staff drafted out of the existing one. The draft notification was the culmination of all the views and opinions, political and non-political, to meet the objective of correcting the Hyderabad-centric development of the State and improve the delivery of services for people in all areas- rural, urban and scheduled areas. “The decisions primarily were taken keeping in view people’s convenience,” the sources said. None of the political parties disagreed with districts’ reorganisation for greater development and decentralised growth. Some of their genuine concerns were Act 1 of 1970, which bans sale of tribal lands to non-tribals or protecting the jurisdiction of scheduled areas.

Accordingly, there was no tampering with the scheduled areas but instead of being in one district, they will now be spread over under the new districts as in Adilabad, they said.

Apparently bulk of objections from Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabubnagar are for creation of new districts like Sircilla, Jangaon, Gadwal respectively instead of Jagityal, Hanamakonda and Wanaparthy.

Similarly, in Jagityal of present Karimnagar, there is demand to make Korutla as revenue division and not Metpally. But the general perception is most of the objections stem from local political upmanship rather than a sound rationale of public convenience.