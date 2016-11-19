TPCC vice-president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has cancelled a programme proposed to be held to celebrate TRS party’s completion of two-and-a-half years in power on December 2, as they cannot utilise the ‘unaccounted money’ following demonetisation by the Union Government. Talking to newsmen here, he demanded that the TRS government disclose the reason behind the Chief Minister meeting Governor E.S.L. Narsimhan after the announcement of demonetisation. He charged that the government was least bothered about people in the wake of demonetisation and was worried about its own ‘black money’.

