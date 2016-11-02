TDP MLA from Sattupalli, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, on Monday flayed the State Government accusing it of remaining insensitive to the plight of the bereaved families of those who died of dengue in Bonakal mandal in the past couple of weeks.

Talking to newsmen along with TDP district president T Brahmaiah here, Mr. Veeraiah alleged that the TRS regime failed to effectively deal with the outbreak of dengue, which assumed epidemic proportions in several villagers across Bonakal mandal.

“The Health Minister did not bother to console the kin of the 21 persons who died of dengue in Bonakal mandal,” he charged, demanding that the government should sanction adequate ex gratia to the bereaved families forthwith. Meanwhile, in a statement, TDP Polit Bureau member Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the State Government should immediately declare health emergency in Khammam district and initiate urgent steps to tide over the ‘health crisis’.