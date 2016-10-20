Sack Agriculture Minister for the department’s failure to check spurious seed trade: Mallu

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has lashed out at the State government accusing it of showing indifference towards the miserable plight of farmers hit by spurious chilli seeds and heavy rains in the district and elsewhere in the State.

Speaking to newsmen in Madhira on Sunday, he said the aggrieved farmers expressed their anguish over the government's apathy towards them by actively participating in the maha dharna christened ‘Annadatha Aakrandana’ organised by the District Congress Committee in Khammam on Saturday

Reiterating his charge that the “'influential persons” at the helm of affairs were hand in glove with the errant seed companies that inflicted extensive losses on farmers, Mr. Vikramarka demanded that the government immediately sack the Agriculture Minister P Srinivas Reddy for the department’s “utter failure” to check spurious seed trade in the State.

Agitation

The TPCC working president said the Congress party will continue agitations in different forms in a democratic manner until the government takes deterrent action against the masterminds behind the fake seed racket.

The Congress leaders also sought adequate compensation to all the aggrieved farmers who are on the brink of debt trap.