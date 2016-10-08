Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the Government pay proper compensation to soyabean farmers who lost their crop in the recent rains and release instalments of crop loans waiver.

Mr Reddy along with a host of senior Congress leaders visited Mullangi village in Nizamabad mandal to get first hand information on the loss of soyabean and other crops due to the recent downpour in the district. He went around the fields and interacted with farmers particularly women farmers and promised that his party would exert pressure on the Government to pay suitable compensation to them besides ensuring the release of crop insurance.

He criticised the Government for ignoring the plight of farmers and getting busy in organising Bathukamma festivals and reorganisation of the districts instead of coming to the rescue of the ryots who lost everything in the recent rains.

Addressing the gathering later he assured the farmers that his party which was collecting details of crop damage would raise the issue in Assembly and take it to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Governor. Though standing crops in 4.5 lakh acres were badly affected the Government did not launch the enumeration till date, he said.

Demanding the payment of compensation at the rate of Rs.10,000 per acre and financial assistance for sowing fresh crops, he pointed out that farmers were waiting for the waiver of the remaining crop loan to enable them to take fresh loans from banks.

He said that banks which had advanced loans to farmers had taken land passbooks of 37 lakh farmers and gold jewellery of over 3 lakh women farmers as collateral against the loans and were not releasing them.

Government apathy

The Government could easily release an amount of Rs.10,000 crore to contractors for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha works but was delaying providing succour to farmers and waive crop loan of third and fourth installments, he said.

Senior Congress leaders P. Sudharshan Reddy, K.R. Suresh Reddy, G. Prasad Kumar, MLC Akula Lalitha, Madhu Yashki Goud, M. Kodand Reddy, E. Anil, Taher Bin Hamdan, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Gadugu Gangadhar, K. Nagesh Reddy, T. Arunatara and others were present.