Alleging that the State government failed to implement any of the welfare schemes in the State, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district president Ch. Vijayaramana Rao charged the government of diverting funds meant for welfare scheme to Mission Bhageeratha for collecting “commissions.”

Speaking to press persons here on Friday, he said that the beneficiaries of Abhayahastham were denied pensions since the last 13 months and the NREGS labourers were not getting their wages since the past six months. The beneficiaries of ISL were also not given their payments in spite of construction of latrines, and the students were denied of fee reimbursement scheme.

Mr. Rao said that the State government had only announced release of dues to private hospitals as part of Arogyasri health insurance scheme, but did not debit the same to any hospital, thus denying medical assistance to poor patients suffering from various ailments.

He alleged that the government had failed to release the loan waiver amount to the farmers and sanction of fresh loans. The announcement of revival of dependent employment scheme to the coal miners of Singareni Collieries was only an election gimmick to lure voters in favour of its trade union, TGBKS, for the recognised trade union elections.

TDP leader E. Narsinga Rao and others were also present.