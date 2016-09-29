The State Government diluted the SC, ST and BC Corporations and there are no funds for a long time, said District Congress Committee (DCC) president N. Rajender Reddy.

According to him, there were 32,000 applications pending with the district SC Corporation and it might require over Rs. 100 crore. The financial status of other corporations was equally worse, he said and added that the beneficiaries under Abhayahastam did not get money for the past nine months.

Kakatiya festival

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is misleading the public by making false claims, he opined. Though the local TRS leaders were aware of the situation, they do not dare to question the Government, he added. Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar raised a hue and cry demanding conduct of Kakatiya Festival and poor allocation of funds for the same. The same was not held ever since the TRS came to power. But the MLA does not question now, he observed.

Mr. Rajender Reddy said that it was the Congress that promised and delivered every promise it made to people. The party while in power released funds for all schemes including Arogya Sri and fee reimbursement.