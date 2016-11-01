Speakers at a round table conference on Vigilance Awareness week organized by the Lok Satta udyama samstha in Karimnagar town on Monday have flayed the successive governments for not fulfilling the promises made to the people to eradicate corruption in the society.

They said that the government was diluting the vigilance system by not implementing the recommendations made by the vigilance and enforcement department in the state. Over 99 per cent of corrupt officials were going scot-free in spite of Vigilance committee reports and only small employees were targeted, they charged.

They reminded that the auditors have found that there were irregularities and siphoning of Rs 162.38 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar. But, the government had not made any efforts to recover the swindled amount from the officials, they added.

Lok Satta district president N Srinivas and general secretary Prakash Holla, members T Ganga Rao and KC Reddy, Karimnagar consumers council leaders R Chandraprabhakar, KS Narayana, Jana Vignana Vedika leaders R Venkateshwar Rao and K Ramachandra Reddy were also present.