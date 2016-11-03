CPI (M) State executive committee member P. Sudarshan Rao has alleged that the State government was trying to downplay the enormity of the outbreak of dengue in the district.

In a statement, he found fault with the Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy’s statement that only two persons died of dengue in Bonakal mandal so far.

Dengue has claimed nine lives in Ravinuthala village alone in Bonakal mandal, which is the worst hit by the vector-borne disease, he charged, alleging that the government was trying to hide dengue deaths to cover up its failure to contain the vector-borne diseases in the district.

He demanded that the government immediately sanction Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the bereaved families of those who succumbed to dengue in the district.