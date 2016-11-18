Foundation stone for Police Battalion campus laid

Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K. Taraka Rama Rao along with Minister for Home Nayani Narasimha Reddy participated in various developmental programmes in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday.

They laid foundation stones for the Telangana State Police 17th Battalion which is coming in 130 acres land at Sardapur village of Sircilla mandal and the ITI college and hostel building in Mandepalli village of Thangallapalli mandal. The ministers also visited the Textile Park on the outskirts of the Sircilla town.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said that the people have every right to punish if the government fails to develop the district on all fronts in the five years period. He said that the developmental works which could not be completed in 60 years were fast progressing under the TRS regime. He said that they would provide assured irrigation to some two lakh acres in the district by completing the Mid Manair Dam and Sripada Yellampalli Project.

He also assured that the Government would provide tap water connections to all the villages in the district by 2018. He said that they were developing the Sircilla textile town on all fronts by increasing the allocation of funds.

The Government is setting up an industrial park in the district to provide employment to the locals, thereby stop migration of labour to other places in the state, he said. Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, SP Vishwajit and others were also present.

Additional ayacut of 2 lakh acres being created, tap water to all households by next year