Students of Polepalli-based Kendriya Vidyalaya in Khammam rural mandal proved their mettle in diverse sporting events at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan national sports meet-2016 held at different venues in the country recently.

According to sources, as many as 31 students of the school participated in rope skipping, badminton, basketball, archery, kho-kho and lawn tennis last month.

The students won as many as 20 gold medals, seven silver and four bronze medals besides cash prizes, worth Rs. 1.49 lakh.

The Hyderabad Region team emerged champion in rope skipping in both boys and girls categories at the Sanghatan level thanks to the performance by the students of KV Polepalli.

The school principal M. Sitaramaiah felicitated the sportspersons on Wednesday at a function held on the school premises.

The Physical Education Teacher of the school Kiran Prasad, Sports Coach Mallaiah and others were also present.