“The Indian Air Force has good scope of employment for the present generation. So many candidates dream of joining the force. If a candidate lands a job in the IAF, he or she will have a good career, good salary, and also good working conditions,” said Capt. Prabhat, pilot, Indigo Airlines, and former Wing-Commander in the IAF.

Capt. Prabhat, who had 29 years and 10,000 flying hours of experience on 10 different flights, delivered a guest lecture on ‘aviation trends and modern development’ at GITAM University on Sunday. The programme was organised by the aerospace engineering department.

The former IAF Wing-Commander urged aerospace engineering students to join in the Indian Air Force as their first choice.