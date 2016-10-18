People formed serpentine queues to submit petitions pertaining to various issues

There was overwhelming response to the Prajavani (public grievances redressal day) programme conducted in the newly formed districts of Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial and Peddapalli on Monday, the first grievances redressal day after the formation of new districts.

People of Rajanna-Sircilla district have formed serpentine queues for the submission of petitions pertaining to various issues such as pensions, powerloom weavers, housing and also land oustees of the Mid Manair Dam project for suitable compensation and completion of R&R colonies for their rehabilitation.

Collector Krishna Bhaskar and other officials participated in the Prajavani programme and received the petitions from the people.

Similarly, there was good response to the Prajavani in Jagtial and Peddapalli districts also. In Peddapalli, Collector Alugu Varshini received petitions from the public and in Jagtial district Collector Sharath received the petitions assured to them in a time bound programme. On the other hand, the Prajavani programme was a low-key affair in Karimnagar district with moderate turnout of petitioners. Earlier, the Prajavani programme used to be conducted in spacious Collectorate auditorium. But, due to low turnout, the programme was confined to the Collectorate conference hall only. Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed had received the petitions from the public.

Sangareddy/Siddipet/Medak

The first day of grievances received good response from the public with large number of people submitting their applications to Collector seeking redressal of their problems. At Sangareddy Collector Manikraj Kannan has instructed the district officials to conduct the grievance day every Monday without fail. Instead of keeping all the departments in the grievance, the Collector asked the officials DRDA, municipal, education and other departments to be there in the hall and directed others to do their work. Counters were established at the hall where public were directed to approach the officials. About 200 applications were received on the first day. At Siddipet, Collector P. Venkataram Reddy received applications from the public. He has directed the officials to address the public problems within 15 days after receiving the applications.

He said that from next week onwards Prajavani would be divided into different sectors so that addressing the problems would be easier. “There will be problems for the next four to five months due to formation of new district but at the same we have to address the issues raised by the public and create confidence in them,” said Mr. Venkataram Reddy. On the first day 108 applications were received.

Collector Bharathi Holikeri along with Joint Collector Suresh Babu took the applications at the grievances cell. 101 applications were received from the public.

Bhadradri

The first review meeting conducted by the new district administration of Bhadradri district in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem on Monday marked the absence of the MLAs concerned.

According to sources, Minister for Roads and Buildings T Nageswara Rao chaired the meeting to review development activities in irrigation, agriculture and other crucial spheres.

Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu among other officials attended the meeting

The meeting deliberated at length on the ongoing development projects and the new initiatives to be taken up in Bhadradri district to make the new district a role-model for the entire State.

However, Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao and other MLAs concerned were not present in the meeting.

Sources close to the elected representatives concerned said their leaders were not invited to the meeting. The meeting was an interactive session to introduce the new officials of the just born Bhadradri district to the minister, said a Revenue official, seeking anonymity.