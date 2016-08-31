The National Institute of Technology (NIT) will hold its 14th convocation on Saturday where 1,451 students will be awarded degrees.

National Institute of Technology in-charge Director G.R.C. Reddy said that former IIT Kanpur director Sanjay Govind Dhande, will be the chief guest at the convocation. In all 40 Ph. D, 613 M. Tech and 789 B. Tech degrees would be presented. In each branch, the topper of B. Tech is awarded Roll of Honour Gold Medal and the topper of all branches is awarded Institute Gold Medal. This year Nischal Prasad Nhuchee Pradhan of civil engineering will be awarded Institute Gold Medal. Following students will receive gold medals: Chama Venkata Manjunatha Reddy (EEE), Kondaparthy Sai Vishnu Vardhan (Mech.), Kolli Srikantha Prasad (ECE), Alle Sravani (Metallurgy), Manvitha Syreddy (chemical engineering), Romin Om Nehra (CSE) and Aishwaya R. (Biotechnology).