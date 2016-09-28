Fond rememberance:Member of Parliament K. Kavitha paying homage to Konda Lakshman Bapuji after unveiling his statue at Vinayaknagar in Nizamabad on Tuesday.-Photo: K.V. RAMANA

Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy led the people in paying homage to the freedom fighter and champion of separate Statehood for Telangana Konda Lakshman Bapuji on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said late Bapuji who was a great Gandhian led a principled life and dedicated his entire life for championing the cause of Telangana. He also resigned from Brahmananda Reddy Cabinet to participate in the Telangana agitation and was in jail also. He was also active in the struggle against the Nizam Nawab, recalled the Minister.

Members of Parliament K. Kavitha and B.B. Patil, ZP Chairman D. Raju, MLCs V.G. Goud and R. Bhoopathi Reddy, MLAs Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Bajireddy Govardhan, Mayor Akula Sujatha, Collector Yogitha Rana and TRS district president E. Ganga Reddy and others were present.

Statue unveiled

In a separate programme Ms. Kavitha unveiled the statue of Bapuji at Vinayaknagar and paid rich tributes to the late leader. The participants observed a two minute silence in his respect.

Karimnagar Special Correspondent adds: Rich tributes were paid to Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji in Karimnagar by garlanding his statue on Tuesday.

Minister for Finance Etala Rajender, ZP chairperson Tula Uma, MP Balka Kumar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, legislators G Kamalakar, V Satish Babu, Mayor S Ravinder Singh, municipal corporators and others were paid floral tributes.