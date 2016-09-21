Creativity unlimited:A bamboo helicopter made by Kolam adivasis on display during the recent Giri Utsav-2016 at Utnoor in Adilabad district.- Photo: S. Harpal Singh

Their exhibits at Giri Utsav were a revelation, but they badly need training in design development to improve their livelihood

Their creativity in making bamboo articles is inversely proportional to their abject poverty and backwardness. Yet, the Kolam Adivasis of Narnoor mandal in Adilabad district need training in design development in their craft if they are to improve their livelihood.

A stall set up at the recent Giri Utsav-2016 by some of the bamboo artisans from this Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) from Narnoor mandal came as a revelation so far as their creativity and enthusiasm towards the craft was concerned. The Kolams of the remote Naddumguda had on display a replica of Charminar and a helicopter which were quite attractive.

“I have never seen a helicopter,” revealed Athram Jalpat Rao when asked about his knowledge of the design. “Like Jalpat, I too copied the design of Charminar from a calendar,” added Madavi Ramu, disclosing severe handicap that they are facing so far as design development is concerned.

“We did conduct a couple of bamboo workshops at Kala Ashram for Kolam artisans on behalf of the Utnoor Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) until a decade ago,” recalled Kala Ratna awardee and Ashram founder Guruji Ravinder Sharma, himself a sculptor. “There is more scope for such activities provided the training programme is residential giving ample time for the Kolams to learn the craft,” he opined.

There are about 50 families in Naddumguda, Sungapur, Khadki, Paraswada and Dubbaguda in Narnoor mandal who work with bamboo, according to Ramu.

“All these families will be ready to undergo training in design development,” he asserted.

“The number of trainees need not be unwieldy,” cautioned Guruji. “We used to train about 15 to 20 families at one go,” he added of his experience.

The Kolams who were trained in earlier programmes could not benefit from the effort owing to lack of exposure to markets. This is one aspect which cannot be ignored.

ITDA Project Officer R.V. Karnan was positive towards the idea of training the PVTG people in design development and other aspects of it. “We will do something about it,” he assured.