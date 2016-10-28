24 women learn Maggam, fabric painting, embroidery, zardosi, and shading at the SBI-RSETI

To tap into the craze for designer blouses among women, about 24 women have undergone training at the State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI) in the district headquarters.

One of the skill set imparted to the women in the 13-day training, which concluded on Thursday, was Maggam, which involves intricate designs. They were also taught fabric painting, embroidery, zardosi, and shading.

“Even in rural areas, women are spending large amounts of money on dresses where they want certain designs. They wear these dresses during community gatherings and functions as it has become a status symbol. We can offer different designs for different women depending on their taste,” said Ch. Vanitha, who underwent the 13-day training at the camp.

Ms. Vanitha of Peddagundavelli, who is presently earning about Rs. 10,000 per month being a tailor, was confident that her earnings would go up multiple times.

Most of the women who underwent the training were from below poverty line families and were already into some form of tailoring business.

E. Shobha of Togarpally, who makes a living out of tailoring, said she expects her earnings to go up with her newly acquired skills, which would only add to her kitty.

Currently, she spends about Rs. 30,000 per year on her children’s education, who go to an English medium school at Peddapur.

“Till now, we have imparted training to about 24 batches and the result is very encouraging. The training has been improving the lives of women in the neighbouring villages,” said K. Srinath, director of the training institute.

K. Kameswara Rao, regional manager, SBI, Ramachandrapuram, gave a sewing machine to R. Geeta, who was adjudged the best trainer.