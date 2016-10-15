District Collector Krishna Bhaskar has informed the elected representatives, officials and representatives of various organizations to present saplings to him, during their official visit rather than giving flower bouquets.

Mr. Krishna Bhaskar said that the district administration would take up plantation as part of the Telanganaku Haritha haram programme with the saplings so presented to him in the new district.

Earlier, Divisional Revenue Officer K. Shankar Kumar met the Collector after assuming charge in the new Rajanna-Sircilla district.