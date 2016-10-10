Exposure visit:The team of foreign delegates inspecting artefacts at the Gandhi Centenary Museum in Karimnagar town on Sunday.— Photo: By arrangement

A team of foreign delegates are on a tour intended to showcase the rich Buddhist monuments of Telangana in the international tourism arena

A team comprising connoisseurs of art and culture, history enthusiasts, and travel writers from various European and Asian countries evinced keen interest in Buddhist Maha Stupa at Nelakondapalli in Kusumanchi mandal on Saturday.

The team consisting of foreign delegates, including Desmond B., head of department, Buddhist Research Centre, London, visited the famous Buddhist site at Nelakondapalli as part of the post-Mart conclave tour being organised by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) across the State.

The tour is intended to showcase the rich Buddhist monuments and highlight the glorious cultural heritage of Telangana in the international tourism arena. The foreign delegates appreciated the efforts by both the State and Central governments to conserve the famous Buddhist site of historical significance for posterity.

TSTDC officials Venkateswara Rao and Srinivas, among others, accompanied the delegates.

Karimnagar Special Correspondent adds: The delegates also visited Karimnagar district on Sunday to inspect various historical Buddhists sites and other ancient historical structures in the district.

Iteniary

The delegates visited the Gandhi centenary museum in Karimnagar and inspected the ancient monuments and sculptures. Later, they visited Dhulikatta in Eligaid mandal, Satavahana dynasty’s first capital city Koti Lingala in Velgatoor mandal, Dharmapuri temple shrine, Vemulawada, and Badanakurthi in Adilabad district.

Tourism Development Corporation officers D.V.M.K.V. Venkateshwara Rao and Shyamsuder Rao, Archaeology Department officials Ranga Chary and Bhanu Murthy, and District Tourism Officer Venkateshwara Rao were also present.