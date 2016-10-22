Please estimate the value of a 2BHK (1065 sft) flat on Raj Bhavan Road in Somajiguda, The landmark of the property is Fortune Katriya hotel which is located nearby. The flat is 100% Vaasthu-compliant and there is a provision for parking. There is no water problem. The flat is 19 years old and the undivided land share is 50 sq yards. There are three balconies to the flat. The rental value is Rs 16,000 per month

Venkat K

The cost of the property will be around Rs 45 lakhs if the maintenance of the building and flat is good.