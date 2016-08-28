National » Telangana

HYDERABAD, August 28, 2016
Updated: August 28, 2016 02:52 IST

Fulfilling a promise

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar will present brand new BMW cars to the two Rio Olympics medallists – shuttler P.V. Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik – and also to gymnast Dipa Karmarkar here on Sunday.

India’s chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will also be presented with a BMW car as a token of appreciation for his “outstanding contribution to Indian sport”. Sachin will present these cars to the three outstanding athletes at Gopichand Academy in the presence of Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Telangana Badminton Association Vice-President V. Chamundeswaranath, who took the initiative to organise this function. On Saturday morning, Sindhu offered ‘pattu vastrams’ to goddess Durga at the famous Lal Darwaza temple in Old City.

Sindhu attired in traditional saree and accompanied by her parents – P.V. Ramana and P. Vijaya – offered prayers at the temple. Later, she said she had been visiting the temple every year and that today’s visit was to offer prayers as she promised to do after winning a medal in the Rio Olympics. “I always seek the blessings of the goddess and pray for the welfare of every citizen,” she said.

More In: Telangana | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fulfilling a promise

All that went into the making of Gopichand Academy

Hard to make but easy to consume

Tagore’s connection to Koti Women’s College

Major fillip to tourism in Kothagudem

His idols speak for human traits

A.P. gets 36 tmcft, Telangana 15 tmcft of Krishna water

Telangana legislature to take up GST Bill on August 30

Govt. may not concede plea for alternative new districts

Builders up in arms as cement prices hit the roof in Telangana


Hyderabad

Make dental care affordable to common man: Governor

‘Lend humane touch to treatment’

Hard to make but easy to consume

All that went into the making of Gopichand Academy

Two Nigerians cheat woman

Surge in NCDs due to urbanisation

Preparedness will reduce heart attack deaths, says cardiologist

Violence the biggest cause of injury to women

Visakhapatnam

Visakha Dairy to foray into overseas market

Chronic illness cripples 6 mandals

Ghee maker held on charge of adulteration

TOEFL information van in city

Sri Prakash students bag global award

Vijayawada

Pawan Kalyan stresses ‘special category status’ for A.P.

Chronic illness cripples 6 mandals

Krishna Pushkaram brings little cheer to traders

RTC top brass fears current fiscal may not be rosy

Gammon gets the sack for delaying bridge, road works

HAMs’ role in Pushkarams lauded

Badminton fever grips Tirupati as players bask in ‘Sindhu glory’

SCR to operate 14 special trains for Diwali

Child Help Desks at three railway stations

Krishnashtami celebrated amid religious fervour


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Telangana

Pullela Gopichand

All that went into the making of Gopichand Academy

When many winked at Gopichand looking for sponsorship for his academy, entrepreneur Nimmagadda Prasad donated Rs. 5 crore. »