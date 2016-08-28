Fulfilling a promise

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar will present brand new BMW cars to the two Rio Olympics medallists – shuttler P.V. Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik – and also to gymnast Dipa Karmarkar here on Sunday.

India’s chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will also be presented with a BMW car as a token of appreciation for his “outstanding contribution to Indian sport”. Sachin will present these cars to the three outstanding athletes at Gopichand Academy in the presence of Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Telangana Badminton Association Vice-President V. Chamundeswaranath, who took the initiative to organise this function. On Saturday morning, Sindhu offered ‘pattu vastrams’ to goddess Durga at the famous Lal Darwaza temple in Old City.

Sindhu attired in traditional saree and accompanied by her parents – P.V. Ramana and P. Vijaya – offered prayers at the temple. Later, she said she had been visiting the temple every year and that today’s visit was to offer prayers as she promised to do after winning a medal in the Rio Olympics. “I always seek the blessings of the goddess and pray for the welfare of every citizen,” she said.