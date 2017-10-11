Fresh public hearing on Anantagiri reservoir on Oct. 24, 25

more-in

The Telangana government informed the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday that the public hearing contemplated under Section 15 of new Land Acquisition Act pertaining to Anantagiri reservoir, Sundilla Annaram barrage will be held afresh in the last week of October at Sircilla and Manthani. This is being confined to 45 persons who came to the High Court.

The information regarding the fresh hearing was conveyed to Justice Ramalingeswar Rao who was adjudicating a batch of cases filed by several persons from four villages. The petitioners told the court that all the provisions of the new Land Acquisition Act were violated and final declarations issued. Further steps were also taken. D. Prakash Reddy, Advocate General of Telangana told the judge that the petitioners have been complaining that their objections pursuant to preliminary notification have not been considered at all by the officers as per the Act. He said that fresh opportunity of being heard will be given to the petitioners on October 24 and 25. They can put forward all their grievances there. The judge set aside the final declaration made under Section 19 of the Act to the extent of petitioners only. The petitioners from Siripuram, Kasipeta,Anantagiri, Upatla are permitted to appear before the officers and after affording a hearing, the orders shall be passed.