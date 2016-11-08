The Kalyani Hospitals will offer free treatment and medical tests to pregnant women on November 9 at its premises on stadium road in Hanamkonda.

Hospital chairman Parcha Kodandarama Rao and managing director Dr Anjani Devi, following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce deaths among pregnant women and infants and in response to his ‘Pradhanmantri Surakshit Matrutva Abhiyan’ they decided to conduct one day free consultancy, treatment and medical tests to poor pregnant women from first to five months on November 9. The needy may bring along their white ration card photostat copy. They may directly come to hospital on the day or register their names a day before calling 0870- 2577077 or to 98490-63729.