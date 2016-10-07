Dupes people in Husnabad, Koheda, Karimnagar and Siddipet towns

The Husnabad police arrested a person who allegedly took lakhs of rupees from rural masses with a promise of giving abnormally high interest amount.

Husnabad inspector D. Bhumaiah said that accused P. Srinivasa Chary, 44, a native of Madhapur village in Bejjanki mandal, had formed a fake online firm called Trade India Company for you.com in the town here and claimed that its headquarters was in Chennai.

He informed the villagers that if anyone invests Rs. 20,000 per month in his firm they would be getting Rs. 1,000 daily making a total of Rs. 30,000 per month.

Initially, he lured five to six persons and had transferred the amount in the investors’ bank accounts every day. Attracted by the offer, the enrolment of members increased.

Some of them had even invested lakhs of rupees from Siddipet,in Medak district.

After collecting huge amount, the accused stopped sending theamount daily to the bank accounts of the investors and disappeared. Sensing some foul play, a victim Sampath from Nagasamudram village of Koheda mandal approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police interrogation

The police arrested the accused and during interrogation he confessed to the crime of cheating people with the promise of providing high interest amount. The police said that the accused had cheated several people in Husnabad, Koheda, Karimnagar and Siddipet towns.

The police registered a case under Section 420 of IPC.