Mallannasagar:Villagers under Mallannasagar burning a copy of Section 144 which is in force in four villages since a month, at Toguta in Medak district on Thursday.— PHOTO: Mohd Arif

Section 144 of the CRPC has been in force in four villages – Pallepahad and Vemulghat of Toguta mandal and Singaram and Erravalli of Kondapaka mandal – for more than a month now.

These are among other villages that have put up a strong fight against the proposed Mallannasagar reservoir, spread in fourteen villages, including some hamlets in Toguta and Kondapaka mandals.

On July 24, the residents of Vemulaghat, Pallepahad, Erravalli and Singaram planned to take out a rally and stage a dharna on Rajiv Rahadari to register their opposition to the project that led to police lathi-charge. Following this, magistrates of both Toguta and Kondapaka mandals promulgated Section 144 on July 28 in all these villages. Police continue to have control over these villages even after a month, especially over Vemulaghat, an epicentre of the protest against Mallannasagar reservoir.

A villager alleges that Vemulaghat is being targeted as some of them approached the High Court seeking implementation of the Land Acquisition Act- 2013 to acquire land. “More than 470 farmers who approached the HC got justice. Their victory is a huge setback for the State government. This is the reason why no one is allowed to enter our village without police permission. We are literally being suppressed,” said another villager on condition of anonymity.