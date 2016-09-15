Four kids met a watery grave when they went for a bath in an irrigation tank in their village, Makhan, a hamlet of Debbadaguda in Kandukur mandal, near Ranga Reddy district around noon on Thursday.

G. Shilpa (14), G. Srunjan (13), G. Shiva (12) and G. Nanni (10) were the victims. Three of the bodies were recovered at first. Later, a search by the police, led by Vijaya Kumar Circle Inspector - Kandukur, assisted by Sub-Inspector Mallikarjun found the body of the other child.

People from almost the entire hamlet mourned the loss of the four lives. A case has been registered.