Jubilant:Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender after laying the foundation for four-lane road , in Karimnagar on Sunday.-Photo: Thakur Ajay Pal Singh

Roads taken up at a cost of Rs. 193 crore in Huzurabad segment: Etala

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender laid the foundation for four-lane road from Huzurabad to Parkal at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Rajya Sabha MP V Laxmikantha, Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar, ZP chairperson Tula Uma were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that he was taking all measures for the development of the Huzurabad Assembly segment on all fronts.

He said that they had taken up four-lane roads at a cost of Rs. 193 crore in the Huzurabad segment which includes Huzurabad to Parkal at Rs 100 crore, Huzurabad to Jammikunta at Rs 36 crore, Jammikunta to Veenavanka at Rs 33 crore, Jammikunta to Saidapur and Jammikunta to Illandakunta.

He said that they had sanctioned 22 bridges in the constituency of which 12 have been completed and 10 were under various stages of construction. He said that they were taking measures for the construction of bridges at Uppal and Bijigiri Sherief Railway stations for smooth vehicular movement. He promised to provide CC roads to all villages in his constituency by 2019.

Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar said that the formation of new districts was being taken up as per the peoples consent only.

They proposed the formation of new districts along with separate Telangana State in 2006 only, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP V Lakshmikantha Rao said that the smaller districts were being planned only for the benefit of people to ensure that the welfare schemes reach all the beneficiaries and effective administration.

ZP chairperson Tula Uma said that Telangana would emerge as role model for the country.