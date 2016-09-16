Rain hardly a deterrent to revellers; over 150 idols immersed in Pengana

Intermittent showers did not dampen the spirit of revellers in Adilabad town who took part in a procession to immerse the idols of Lord Ganesh in Pengana river on Thursday. Though there was no rain during the day providing ample opportunity for Ganesh mandals to prepare for the immersion proceedings, a shower in the evening looked to threaten the procession. Earlier in the day, Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna, Collector M. Jagan Mohan, District Judge G. Udaya Gowri, Superintendent of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal and others flagged off the Ganesh immersion procession in a colourful ceremony from Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir. All the speakers complimented the Hindu Samaj Utsav Samiti for organising the festivities and appealed to people to maintain peace. Over 150 Ganesh idols formed the immersion procession which was conducted peacefully under the watchful eye of police who were deployed in adequate numbers at important locations in the town. The immersion was also peaceful in Nirmal and Mancherial towns, besides scores of other places.