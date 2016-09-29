Cricketer V.V.S. Laxman lends a helping hand to the Hyderabad Round Table- 8’s initiative

HYDERABAD: Inspired by the hunger for success in under-privileged children, cricketer V.V.S. Laxman has decided to once again lend a helping hand to the Hyderabad Round Table (HRT) 8 initiative-Food for Change and raise funds for improving infrastructure in Government schools.

At a promotional event on Wednesday for ‘Daan Utsav’, a charity dinner on October 9 at JRC Convention Centre, the cricketer who is a Brand Ambassador for the Hyderabad-Project 511 said he was moved by the intense desire amongst students to overcome hardships and achieve success.

Minimum facilities

‘Instead of complaint about Government not coming forward to help, it is better that society take the initiative to improve the lives of the students,” the cricketer said. Project 511 was started in 2003 to help students in 511 Government schools in the twin cities and provide minimum facilities to students.

Film producer and HRT member D. Suresh Babu said the theme of Daan Utsav, a part of the Joy of Giving week, was to have the pleasure of lending a helping hand to the needy. “With every aspect of the charity event being sponsored, all the funds will be utilised for the welfare of these needy students,” he assured.

“The event brings together eminent personalities of Hyderabad, including other Brand Ambassadors Pullela Gopi Chand and film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a noble cause.

About 1,000 tickets will be sold for the exclusive dinner at the JRC Convention,” he explained.

Chairman of Project 511, Srinivasan Namala said that besides providing minimum needs like benches, blackboards, sanitation, the focus this time would be more on spoken English and imparting basic skills in Mathematics to students.

A survey he said, had revealed that a Class IX in a Government school was found lacking in the two subjects.