Plans are afoot to promote setting up of fly ash-based brick manufacturing units to help the local unemployed youth of Palvancha Division explore new vistas and gain employment, said Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Also on the anvil is a proposal to set up a skill development centre under the aegis of the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in Kothagudem to impart self-employment oriented training to the unemployed youth in various demand-driven sectors, he said.

Speaking at a meeting in Palvancha on Monday after launching various development works valued at about Rs. 7 crore under the Palvancha Municipal limits.

Mr. Rama Rao visited the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) and reviewed the progress of works on the Unit-12 (1X800 MW) of the Stage-VII on the premises of the KTPS complex. He formally launched works related to augmentation of drinking water supply and expansion of roads in both Palvancha and Kothagudem towns.

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao, Khammam MP P Srinivas Reddy, Kothagudem MLA J. Venkat Rao and others accompanied him.

Mr. Rama Rao said that the local unemployed youth should get the lion’s share of the employment opportunities in the upcoming Unit 12 (1X800 MW) of the KTPS. The matter will be discussed with the TS-Genco authorities soon, he added.

Kothagudem is the ideal choice for establishment of a mining university, he remarked, adding that efforts were on to upgrade the University College of Engineering at Kothagudem into a mining university. The proposed greenfield airport at Kothagudem will usher in accelerated socio-economic development , he said.