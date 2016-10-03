Remembering the legends:Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy garlanding the bust of former Prime Minister Lal Bahdur Sastri in Nizamabad on Sunday. Government Chief Whip Kopula Eshwar garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Karimnagar.- Photos: K.V. RAMANA & Thakur ajay pal singh

Birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri too celebrated on the occasion

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their 147th and 112th birth anniversaries respectively across the district on Sunday.

MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta led the people in paying homage to the departed founding fathers of the nation by garlanding their statues here.

Mayor Akula Sujatha, Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy, officials and others were present on the occasion.

At the TSPS 7th Battalion, policemen under the Commandant Y. Srinivas Rao garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and observed a two-minute silence in his memory.

Gandhi Jayanthi was also celebrated at the offices of different political parties, peoples’ organisations, Telangana University and government offices though today being Sunday.

Fruits and bread packets were distributed to patients, children and elderly people.

Karimnagar:

Chief Whip Koppula Eshwar participated as chief guest at the official celebrations at Kothi Rampur in Karimnagar.

Mr. Eshwar paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue.

On the occasion, he called upon people to follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and propagate the values of peace and non-violence.

MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLA G Kamalakar, Mayor S Ravinder Singh, Collector Neetu Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Krishna Bhaskar, RDO Chandrashekhar, Tahsildar Jayachandra Reddy and others were also present.

The District Congress Committee leaders celebrated the day by garlanding his portrait at the party office.

DCC president K Mruthyunjayam and others were present. Town Congress president Karra Rajashekhar garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Kharkhanagadda in the town and paid floral tributes.

NTPC Ramagundam employees also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by recollecting Gandhiji’s contribution to the freedom struggle.

Executive director Prasanth Kumar Mohapatra, general managers UK Dasgupta, SR Bhavaraju, MN Prasad and Y Srinivas and Deepthi mahila samithi president Sujata Mohapatra and others were also present.