Fire broke out in the forest along the Seshachalam ranges in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Even though the exact location is yet to be ascertained, the fire is believed to have broke out in the Pullutla region about 10 km from the town.

The forest personnel, who rushed to the spot, had a tough time as the region remains impenetrable given its topographical location.

It is believed that the fire was the handiwork of the red sander smugglers who allegedly resorted to the act with an intention to divert the attention of the forest officials.