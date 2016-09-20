District Collector Yogitha Rana informed that 98 per cent of the files related to the existing district and the proposed new district - Kamareddy have been scanned and computerised for the distribution of assets between the two.

About 40 per cent of the furniture would be transported to the new district headquarters. Conducting a review on the progress of the bifurcation and reorganisation process with officials here on Monday, she asked them to complete the arrangements for the functioning of the offices at the new district headquarters and also at the new revenue divisional headquarters, Banswada by the scheduled date. Furniture that is not usable needs to be disposed of, she said.

Ms. Rana also instructed the officials to feed the details of the employees in the Government website at the earliest. It was the responsibility of the Panchayat Raj engineering authorities to complete the work at the CDPO and the Tribal Welfare Residential Hostel for the occupation of government offices, she said.

Superintendent of Police P. Vishwa Prasad and Officer on Special Duty G. Chandana Deepti were also present.