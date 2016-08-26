Farmers under the leadership of Telugu Desam Party district president Ch. Vijayaramana Rao went berserk and ransacked the office of SRSP SE in Sultanabad mandal headquarters and also pelted stones at two RTC buses during a rasta roko on Thursday demanding release of water to Peddapalli Assembly segment from the SRSP.

Later, they came on to the roads carrying their withered paddy nursery and blocked the traffic on Rajiv Rahadari by burning tyres. In the melee, some agitators threw stones at stranded RTC buses damaging their window panes.

TDP district president Ch. Vijayaramana Rao said following an assurance given by the SRSP authorities that they would release water by adopting on-and-off system, farmers had cultivated paddy, but the authorities had not released water.

He alleged that the irrigation authorities were providing water to Huzurabad segment represented by Minister for Finance Etala Rajender and Warangal district represented by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari neglecting the Peddapalli region. He said crop on several thousand acres in Peddapalli Assembly segment was withering away due to poor inflows into the canal. He complained that the irrigation authorities had failed to respond to the plight of farmers, who were worried over their standing crops.

The TDP leaders called off their stir only after an assurance from officials.