J. Krishnaiah and Gopamma, the farmer couple from Padamati Narsapuram in Julurupadu mandal, reached Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to undergo a DNA test in support of their claim that Geeta, who returned to India from Pakistan last year, was their younger daughter.

According to sources, the farmer couple, accompanied by their elder daughter Jyothi and two local villagers, left for Bhopal on Tuesday night following the intervention of a Bhopal-based NGO, which volunteered to help them in undergoing the DNA test.

The couple claim that Geeta was their younger daughter Rani, who reportedly went missing while they were returning home from a pilgrimage in Guntur district in 2006.

They had submitted a memorandum to the district authorities seeking their help in this regard last year.

The district administration, in turn, had forwarded their memorandum to the Central government agencies the same year.