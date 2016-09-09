In an incident that may have wider ramifications, one Gopal Reddy (55) was attacked by unidentified persons at his farm at Erravalli in Medak district in the early hours of Thursday. Villagers alleged that apart from attacking him, the unidentified persons jabbed an injection tube in his throat.

Gopal Reddy was rushed to government hospital at Gajwel and later to Hyderabad. The incident attained significance as Erravalli falls under Mallannasagar. It is alleged that his land has already been registered in someone else’s name.