Continuous rains have increased the water levels in Kothagadi Vikarabad in Rangareddy

Incessant rains followed by thunder claimed a farm labourer’s life, and injured another person in Kothagattu village of Shankarpatnam mandal in Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Reports reaching here said that around eight farm labourers from Kareempet village went into a field to dig an agricultural well in Kothagattu village. When it started raining heavily, the labourers came out of the well and took shelter under a tree. Suddenly, lighting struck where they were sitting, killing M. Rajaiah (35) on the spot and injuring Rajaiah (45).

The injured person was shifted to Huzurabad Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, rains lashed several parts of the district, which recorded average rainfall of 10 mm. Shankarpatnam mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 99 mm, followed by Kamalapur mandal at 84.4 mm, Koheda at 63 mm, Chigurumamidi at 59 mm; Bejjanki at 48.4 mm, Husnabadc at 48.6 mm, Mustabad at 42 mm, and Saidapur recording 38.8 mm of rainfall.

Adilabad Special Correspondent adds: Intermittent showers continued in Adilabad district on Thursday, but did hamper normal life.

Tamsi and Talamadugu mandals received over 2 cm of rainfall each, which resulted in good inflows into the Mathadivagu project in Tamsi mandal in the last 24 hours. The district recorded an average rainfall of 1 cm, which increased the cumulative total to 54.6 cm so far this season.

Medak Staff Reporter adds: Incessant rain was reported across the Medak district, with some low-lying areas getting inundated. At places like Dubbak and Toopran, water seeped into houses.

According to official sources, Nyalakal reported 78 mm rainfall, followed by 67 mm at Raikod, 60.6 mm at Manoor, 51.2 mm at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy division; 63.6 mm at Mulugu, 48.6 mm at Gajwel, 48 mm at Wargal; 40.4 mm at Chinnakodur in Siddipet division, and 58.8 mm at Andol in Medak division.

At Toopran mandal headquarters, rain continued for three hours, with water seeping into houses and making it difficult for residents to move out.