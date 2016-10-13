Adilabad was formally divided into four districts on Tuesday, the three new entities emerging amid much fanfare.

While Jyothi Buddha Prakash and M Srinivas took over as Collector and SP respectively in Adilabad in simple ceremonies, cultural performances and inauguration of the new districts marked the event at Kumram Bheem (Asifabad), Mancherial and Nirmal districts.

Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna inaugurated the Kumram Bheem district where Champa Lal and Sunpreet Singh took over as Collector and SP respectively. Mancherial district began functioning after Excise Minister T. Padma Rao inaugurated it followed by R.V. Karnan assuming charge as Collector and John Wesley as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated Nirmal district where Ilambarithi took over as the Collector and Vishnu S. Warrier assumed charge as SP.

There was a festive atmosphere in the air wherever the new districts were inaugurated.