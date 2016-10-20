Farmers in 12 mandals in Khammam and six mandals in Bhadradri affected

Devastated by the impact of spurious seeds on their harvest, scores of chilli growers in 12 mandals of Khammam district and six mandals of Bhadradri district are desperately waiting for compensation to tide over the crisis.

Spurious seeds have taken a heavy toll on the crop prospects of hundreds of farmers landing them in insurmountable debt burden in the just concluded kharif season.

The Agriculture Department has estimated that chilli crops were affected due to spurious seeds in around 2,100 hectares spread in 18 mandals in both Khammam and Bhadradri districts.

However, the farmers’ organisations insist that the actual crop losses were much higher than what the officials reported. The Agriculture department has cancelled the licences of over 100 errant seed dealers in both the districts in the wake of widespread protests by the aggrieved chilli growers in the past couple of weeks.

The police have also arrested more than ten persons in connection with the spurious seed racket in Khammam division and booked four persons including the Managing Directors of Green Era Seed Company and Jeeva Agri Genetics chilli seed firm under the PD Act.

The Opposition parties including the Left parties and the farmers’ wings of the respective parties have chalked out a joint agitational programme next week to exert pressure on the government to confiscate the properties of the errant seed firms and provide at least Rs. 1 lakh compensation per acre to the aggrieved chilli farmers.

Chilli crop was affected in around 20,000 acres owing to fake seeds in both Khammam and Bhadradri districts, said Nunna Nageswara Rao, Assistant Secretary, Telangana Rythu Sangham.

The State government has grossly failed to check the sale of spurious seeds, he alleged, charging the regime with trying to play down the enormity of the chilli crop losses suffered by thousands of farmers in Khammam and other parts of the State.