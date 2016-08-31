The Godavarikhani sub-divisional police arrested three persons, who were posing themselves as naxalites and resorting to extortions and settlements in the region, and seized Rs. 4.37 lakh, two fake pistols, and a car from their possession.

According to Godavarikhani ASP Vishnu S. Warrier, the police arrested Dasari Ramulu alias Srikanth, former central organiser of Sikasa, an outfit of People’s War Group from 1988 to 1996, Gundla Bhoomesh and Pilli Sampath when they were moving under suspicious circumstances near the bus stand area on Tuesday, and recovered a car, besides some property. They were involved in the settlements of several land disputes.